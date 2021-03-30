WATCH: Usher grooves to amapiano during magazine shoot in Versace

Tweeps also shared their excitement for the South African-produced genre being promoted by huge American stars.

Usher isn’t the only American artist who has found a love for South African music.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats, who are friends with Black Coffee, have also shown their love for local music.

Last year they celebrated their 10-year anniversary and in a video released on social media – Alicia is seen dancing to Babes Wodumo’s single, “eLamont”.

The single is off her latest album, “Idando Kazi”.

In the video, Alicia dances while her husband, who is recording it, hypes her up in the background.

While dancing, Swizz shouts “show them”, “woza“ and “yebo, washa”.

Once Alicia is done dancing, the couple’s sons, Egypt and Genesis, then dance to the same song.

“Black-ish” star Yara Shahidi also shared he love for Mzansi after she posted a video of her listening to “Love You Tonight” by MFR Souls featuring DJ Maphorisa, Sha Sha and Kabza De Small, and captioning her TikTok that she’s “definitely moving to SA”.