WATCH: Vin Diesel's first TikTok features Brenda Fassie's 'Vulindlela'

“Fast and Furious” franchise star Vin Diesel took to TikTok for the first time to have a little fun. The actor and TikToker, Nife, whom he calls his “Nigerian sister” composed a short TikTok of themselves dancing for South African jam, “Vulindlela” by the legendary Brenda Fassie. In the caption Diesel wrote: “SA vibes with my Nigerian sister @itsjustnifee Back story on my IG! #AllLoveAlways”. @vindiesel SA vibes with my Nigerian sister @itsjustnifee Back story on my IG! ##AllLoveAlways ♬ Vuli Ndlela - Brenda Fassie In the video, Nife danced for the first part, while Vin Diesel kneeled at the back with his fingers shaped into a heart. Then Nife jumped out of the shot leaving the rest to Vin Diesel.

If truth be told, his dance moves weren’t that good, but his fans still showed him a lot of TikTok love with the video garnering close to 500k likes, 6756 comments and 8536 shares.

@Nikiwe_gqom_queen said: “This is not something I ever would’ve expected to see but here it issss! Ayyy, come through”.

While @hijabeefied said: “You know how to land on tiktok! Couldn’t have picked a better song”.

Even though this was Diesel’s first TikTok video posted on his profile the A-lister already has more than 376k followers.

TikTok is not the only new thing Diesel has tried out this year. The actor has taken up singing.

And has released two songs, “Days Are Gone”and his latest, “Feel Like I do” featuring Kygo.

On his Instagram he wrote: “On a year like this... when all your franchises were put on hold... There was music!

“Thank you for allowing me to step out of my comfort zone. Thanks for the continued inspiration. Hope to make you proud. #DaysAreGone #FeelLikeIDo #Fast #Riddick #XanderCage”.