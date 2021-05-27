WATCH: Viral TikToker Khaby Lame debunks life hacks in the funniest way

Viral TikToker Khaby Lame has proven time and time again that he’s the king of fact-checking viral life hacks.

The internet is home to more information and data than you can imagine. Unfortunately, you have to take most of it with a pinch of salt – especially when it comes to those random “how-to” videos.

The TikTok user is known online as @khaby.lame where he has built a following on various apps including TikTok.

Garnering millions of views, his hilarious videos debunk viral life hacks.

Although his account isn’t the only one that analyses videos of this kind, the nature in which Lame goes about debunking the hacks is what has people talking.

His over 60 million followers flock to his page to watch the TikToker passive-aggressively rip the videos to shreds without even saying a word.

DIY YouTube Channels like Five Minute Crafts and Troom Troom are repeat offenders of this.

They somehow managed to make the social media algorithms work in their favour with their videos gaining tons of views daily.

Whether you’re scrolling through Instagram Reels or catching up with friends and family on your Facebook newsfeed page, you’re sure to have one of these random videos infiltrate your feed.

Most of Lame’s TikToks follow the same winning formula.

They start with a short clip of a viral life hack to draw you in.

Then immediately afterwards it’s followed by Lame demonstrating a far more obvious way of getting the task done.

Whether it is something as simple as a “quick” method for pulling hot pizza apart or a trick for slicing an apple, once Lame demonstrates the better way of doing the hack he ends of with his signature dumbfounded stare, a headshake to convey his dismay and a hand gesture that says “now, was that so hard?”

Lame’s family are originally from Senegal but he resides in Italy.

Having come from humble beginnings, the social media star has managed to make his fans proud and his online success has started to overflow onto other apps like YouTube and Instagram.

He’s yet to populate his channel with content but lifestyle, fashion, sports and gaming videos are all possibilities as he’s shared his love for all of these subjects in the past.

WATCH: 5 of Khaby Lame’s best TikToks

Juicing an orange made easy

Let’s do everything backwards

Proving that simplicity is always better

The most disturbing way to peel a banana

Brush your teeth the old fashioned way