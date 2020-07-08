WATCH: Walk the Moon singer Nicholas Petricca comes out as bisexual

Walk the Moon singer Nicholas Petricca has come out as bisexual.

The Walk the Moon singer believes sexuality is a "spectrum" and confirmed he has had "experiences" with both men and women, which his "proud" of.

He wrote on Instagram: "i'm here to say: i am bisexual. i have feelings for, am attracted to both men and women, and i have had experiences with both men and women, and i'm proud of it.





"i believe that sexuality is a spectrum, and i believe that most people probably live somewhere in between these far ends, heteronormative ends of this spectrum. and i believe that you can be an LGBTQ+ person whether you have had a particular type of experience with someone yet, or ever, in your life.(sic)





The "Shut Up and Dance" hitmaker reflected on the "life of privilege" he's enjoyed because he has always "passed for a 'normal person'" and sent his support to those who have endured more "challenging" times.





He wrote: "i am Bisexual...my whole life i have passed for a 'normal person', cisgender straight guy, and this has afforded me a life of privilege. virtually no name-calling or bullying or hardship around my sexuality really at all. my heart is with so many LGBTQ+ human beings who have had a much more challenging experience than i have.





"AND i believe in what Harvey Milk said... (i'm paraphrasing) that when the collective as a whole, when people as a whole realize that we are everywhere... that we are your children, that we are your mothers and fathers and brothers and sisters... that we have been with you and among you and are you and have been this whole time... *that's* the moment when the myths, the bullying, and the inequality will end (sic)"

And Nicholas urged his fans to be themselves because they are loved no matter who they are.



