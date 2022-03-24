WATCH: Wendy Williams asks for access to her money

Wendy Williams has called on Wells Fargo to give her access to her money. The 57-year-old TV star has hit out at the bank for denying her access to her own money, after Wells Fargo recently claimed she's "incapacitated" and is in need of a guardianship.

In a video shared on Instagram, Wendy says: "My thing is that I’ve been asking questions about my money and when I begin asking questions about my money, suddenly [her former financial adviser] Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money. I want my money. This is not fair." View this post on Instagram A post shared by WendyWilliamsOfficial (@therealwendywilliamsonline) Wendy alleges that her former adviser prompted Wells Fargo to freeze her account.

The talk-show host - who has been dealing with complications from Graves’ disease over recent months - said: "Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo has this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money. This is not right and this is not fair." Last month, LaShawn Thomas - Wendy's lawyer - insisted she's feeling "fine" and "is of sound mind" amid her feud with Wells Fargo. He said: "Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being."

LaShawn subsequently explained why Wendy is locked in a legal battle with the bank. The lawyer said: "Wendy had to unfortunately bring this action because Wells Fargo has refused to honour her Power of Attorney, granting her son authority to make inquiries to the bank on Wendy's behalf.

"Wendy further believes that all of the false narratives currently making the rounds derive from this source and she is saddened that she once considered this person a friend." The legal battle erupted after Wells Fargo suggested Wendy is "the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation". In response, Wendy's attorney said: "Wells Fargo has chosen to believe the allegations of a former employee who is upset because she no longer has direct and unfettered access to Wendy's financial affairs."