Wendy Williams grew emotional as she reflected on her "very, very tough year" as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.
The 55-year-old talk show host has had a turbulent 2019 as she split from her husband Kevin Hunter earlier this year after he fathered a child with another woman, took time off work after suffering complications from autoimmune condition Graves Disease and spent time staying in a sober living facility, but is "climbing out of the pit" and has vowed to believe in herself.
Speaking at the ceremony in Los Angeles, she said: "The elephant in the room is that I've been having a very, very tough year but, slowly but surely, I'm climbing out of the pit and this is one of those monumental days that makes me say, you know, if you don't believe in yourself who will believe in you?"
"Sometimes life is a very lonely path and you've got to make some hard decisions."
Wendy grew tearful as she addressed her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., in the audience and praised their home together.