Talk show host Wendy Williams. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Wendy Williams is dating a doctor in his fifties. The 54-year-old talk show host has confirmed she's moved on from husband Kevin Hunter - who she split from earlier this year amid reports he'd been unfaithful - but dismissed speculation she's been romancing 27-year-old Marc Tomblin, a convicted criminal who she has been seen within Los Angeles and New York recently, as she's not interested in younger men.

Speaking on her eponymous talk show on Monday, July 8, she said: "I'm not on the market anymore. I'm not in love. I don't know how I'm doing. I'm not in love but there's somebody that I'm crazy about.

"It's not who you think. OK? Mother doesn't deal with children, but it just so happens that I guess with my charm and wit I attract people of all ages.

"27-year-old boys, quite frankly, find me attractive. I get it, but when it comes time for the comfort of a man I need someone in his 50s, too, and he's gotta work. It helps that he's a doctor. He's been married. His kids are in their 20s, and yes he's black. He's brown-black."

Wendy went on to address her friendship with Marc and insisted there is nothing unusual about her holding hands with someone.

She said: "He's from LA. He came to New York. He had never been to New York before. Skyscrapers and everything. I'm a hand holder. If we go out I'm holding your hand."

While the presenter insisted she is doing "fine", Wendy - who moved into a sober-living facility after relapsing earlier this year - mentioned a number of times she had visited Idaho and Arizona to gather her thoughts.

She said of being in Idaho: "I was just a woman relaxing and gathering my thoughts.

"I had my books, my thoughts, but mostly gathering my life for me, my son and my family."

Bang Showbiz