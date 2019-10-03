Wendy Williams poked fun at her estranged husband's mistress on her talk show on Wednesday and claimed her former love rival is "miserable".
The 55-year-old presenter - who split from Kevin Hunter earlier this year after it emerged he had fathered a child with Sharina Hudson - joked about one of her own frequent gags "backfiring" her before claiming the producer's partner is "miserable" with her life now.
During the "Hot Topics" segment of her show, Wendy quipped: "I used to say this as a joke on 'Hot Topics:' poke a hole in the condom and get pregnant, but that backfired on me, didn't it?