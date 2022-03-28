WATCH: Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face on stage at the Oscars. The 57-year-old comedian was on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre to present the Best Documentary Feature prize on Sunday (27.03.22) when he mocked some of the famous faces in the crowd, and the 'King Richard' actor took offense when Chris poked fun at his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith's shaven-headed look.

Chris said: "Jada, love ya. 'G.I. Jane 2', can't wait to see it.'" Although Will laughed at first, Jada looked unimpressed and Will then walked to the stage, smacked the presenter and walked away again. Chris said: "Oh Wow. Will Smith just smacked the s***t out of me."

Will then shouted from his seat: "Take my wife's name out of your f****** mouth."

Chris said: "Wow dude. It was a 'G.I. Jane' joke." The 'Men in Black' host then again said: "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth." Chris appeared stunned as he said: "I'm going to OK... I'll keep going? That was, er, the greatest night in the history of television. Okay.

"So we are here to give a documentary out, to give an Oscar for Best Documentary.

