WATCH: WizKid brings out Chris Brown at London's O2

With his "Made In Lagos" global tour still in full swing, Wizkid, on Sunday night, took his talents to London for the first of his back to back-to-back sold-out shows headlining The O2. For the first night, Wizkid welcomed a host of guests, including British star Skepta and fast-rising Nigerian acts Buju and Tems.

But the stand-out guest was undoubtedly the "No Guidance" hitmaker Chris Brown. The popular American artist performed several of his chart-topping singles, including "Go Crazy", "Loyal" and "No Guidance". "This is my f****** brother for more than 10 years man," said Wizkid as he introduced him.

"This is my guy, the first guy to ever show me love internationally and s***, you know. This is my brother and this is his first time performing in London in over 10 years." "@wizkidayo just brought out @chrisbrown for his first-ever UK performance in over 10 years. Massive deal because Chris Brown was banned UK entry way back in 2010 #MadeInLagos". .@wizkidayo just brought out @chrisbrown for his first ever UK performance in over 10 years. Massive deal because Chris Brown was banned UK entry way back in 2010



#MadeInLagos #Wizkid pic.twitter.com/hdcoSotZjQ — Tobí Rachel (@TobiRachel_) November 28, 2021 Chris Brown took to Instagram earlier on Monday to share his excitement at having performed alongside the Nigerian.

"So f***** proud, thankful of, for my bro Wizkid for his achievements. We been homies for 10 years +. “London I can't even begin to thank you enough for the love y’all have showed me. Truly a moment I will forever be grateful for." View this post on Instagram A post shared by BREEZY (@chrisbrownofficial) Earlier in the night, Wizkid made a kind gesture as he paused the show to pay respects fashion icon Virgil Abloh, whose death was announced last night.

The 41-year-old and was a friend and supporter of Wizkid's. "@wizkidayo paying respects to his friend Virgil Abloh tonight at the the first night of #MadeInLagos at the 02, London 🕊" . @wizkidayo paying respects to his friend Virgil Abloh tonight at the the first night of #MadeInLagos at the 02, London 🕊 #Wizkid pic.twitter.com/cuVI6DyrOk — Tobí Rachel (@TobiRachel_) November 28, 2021 In January, Wizkid will be taking his tour to Canada, where he'll be playing six dates over nine days. Two shows in Toronto and Montreal are already sold out.