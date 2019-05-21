Zodwa Wabantu, Ntobeko Linda and his mother. Picture: Instagram

Vosho queen Zodwa Wabantu, who is gearing up for the debut of her new reality show, took to social media set the record straight on the status of her relationship with her future mother-in-law. Wabantu and her fiancé Ntobeko Linda have faced much criticism about their relationship and since the socialite took the initiative to propose earlier this month, tongues are wagging even more.

Some of the criticism the Afrotainment star has faces are claims that Linda's family doesn't approve of their relationship.

On Sunday, Wabantu posted a video to her Instagram page with her fiancé and his mother to put an end to the speculation.

In the video, Linda kicks off by poking fun a the fact that fans say that he can't speak for himself and is always on mute.

However, this time around is he speaks and he's doing it while "standing between my two queens: my mother and my queen. The mother and bribe."

Wabantu then jumps in to and says that she knows people keep saying that she is Linda's mother and that they don't know each other. And told the haters that they shouldn't come for her. To which Linda's mom says "We are together".