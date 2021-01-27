Wendy Williams brands ex-husband 'serial cheat'

Wendy Williams has claimed Kevin Hunter was unfaithful to her throughout their marriage. The 56-year-old talk show host filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter in April 2019 after he fathered a child with another woman but she admitted his infidelity didn't come as a shock because he'd slept with other people throughout their 21-year marriage. Speaking on SiriusXM's “The Jess Cagle Show”, she said: “We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years. "I don’t regret the day of meeting him. I don’t regret putting up with him for all 25 years — and that has nothing to do with him having this baby or him having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage. I’ve known about her almost since the beginning. I’ve known that Kevin is a serial cheat.” Wendy first found out the 48-year-old producer had been unfaithful while she was pregnant with their son Kevin Jr., now 20.

She continued: "The first time I found out was while I was pregnant with our son [Kevin Hunter Jr.] on bedrest. During that time I gave birth to him, he was in the delivery room. … He’s passing out cigars and [saying], you know, ‘My wife and I and little Kev.’”

Wendy "plotted to divorce" Kevin and is happy with how things have worked out for her.

She said: “I sacrificed a lot of myself to come out successful on the other side, and it all worked."

The 'Ask Wendy' writer previously admitted Kevin's "major indiscretion" in fathering another child was the final straw for her.

She said: "Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with.

“I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened.”