Wendy Williams confirms she’s married – to a cop

Former talk show host, Wendy Williams – who was married to Kevin Hunter from 1997 until 2019 – has confirmed she and a New York Police Department officer named Henry have tied the knot, after her representative insisted she hadn't got married again. Williams said: “Everyone seems to have a problem with that – I'm married; I'm married, I don't care who knows it, I'm married.”

She insisted her rep and good friend of 14 years Will Selby isn't a fan of her tying the knot again. Williams told Hollywood Unlocked founder, Jason Lee: “Will sees no point in me getting married, but you know what, f*** Will – 14 years I've known him, and I've always said f*** him, in a good way.” Williams’s comments came after Selby insisted it was “inaccurate” that Williams had wed again.

Selby told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation.” Selby's comments came after Lee revealed that Williams – who has 21-year-old son Kevin jr with her ex-husband – had got married last week after they shared a phone call together earlier this week. Lee said: “She says, ‘I’m married.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ She’s like, ‘I got married.' I’m like, ‘You got married when?’ And she’s like, ‘I got married last week’.”

Williams – who was frequently absent from her talk show in 2021 because of her ongoing battle with Graves’ disease, with the network ultimately handing her slot over to comedienne Sherri Shepherd – is embroiled in a legal battle with Wells Fargo bank, which has frozen her assets and claimed she is “incapacitated”. In May, Williams was assigned a financial guardian in order to gain “access to her millions”. She previously said: “Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo has this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money. This is not right and this is not fair.”