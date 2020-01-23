Wendy Williams' divorce from Kevin Hunter has been finalised, with the talk show host agreeing to pay Kevin for his shares in her production company.
The 55-year-old talk show host filed to terminate her marriage with Kevin Hunter - with whom she has 19-year-old son Kevin Jr. - in April last year, and on Wednesday it was reported the former couple have reached a settlement agreement and had their divorce legally finalised.
Legal documents obtained by Page Six confirm courts in New Jersey agreed to sign off on the divorce settlement, meaning both Wendy and Kevin - who married in 1997 - are legally single.
And according to the documents, part of their settlement will see Wendy pay Kevin a lump sum to buy his shares in her Wendy Williams Productions company, which will mean he no longer has any stake in the business or the content it creates - primarily her eponymously titled talk show.
The amount paid to Kevin has not been disclosed, but it will be considered an equalisation payment and will stand in the place of alimony, which neither of the pair will be paying.