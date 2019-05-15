TV talk show host Wendy Williams. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

Wendy Williams is "really reclaiming" her life following her divorce. The 54-year-old television personality split from her husband Kevin Hunter last month after over 20 years together and she has confessed she is now "rediscovering" her love for men now she is single.

She said: "I am a single woman running around New York. I go out a lot because I'm a good-time girl, I like to have fun ... I'm really reclaiming my life, I don't have a boyfriend. But I must admit, I am rediscovering my love of men."

However, Wendy insists it has not been easy to divorce her husband.

Speaking on her show, she added: "I am working on my divorce pleasantly. You don't just throw away 25 years lock stock and barrel."

Meanwhile, Wendy's estranged husband apologised to her and vowed to "right some wrongs", following reports he had been unfaithful and fathered a child with another woman as he admitted he is "not proud" of his recent behaviour.

He said in a statement: "I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologise to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.

"28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn't realise that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world. I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally. No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you."