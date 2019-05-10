TV talk show host Wendy Williams. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Talk show host Wendy Williams says there's "a hot place in hell" for women who cheat with married men, but didn't reference her split from estranged husband Kevin Hunter. The 54-year-old talk show host filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter last month after 21 years of marriage amid allegations her husband was unfaithful, and she opened up about infidelity as she chatted to Ayesha Curry about women who crossed the line with her man Steph Curry.

Speaking on her eponymous show, the star said: "For you lonely girls who can't keep their hands off other people's men, there's a hot place in hell for you."

Wendy also defended Ayesha over her frustrations about the way women flirt with her husband when she's stood next to him.

She added: "There are a lot of women with no respect for a marriage. You know what I'm saying?

"A lot of women who know your man is married and will have the nerve to be right up under him, right under your nose."

Meanwhile, Kevin - who left his role as producer on Wendy's show after the break-up - previously admitted he is "not proud" of his recent behaviour, though he didn't confirm speculation he had been unfaithful.

He said in a statement at the time of their split: "I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologise to my wife, my family and her amazing fans.

"I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs."

The producer insisted he is working on his sobriety and vowed to always stand by Wendy - who has been living in a sober house - both professionally and personally.

He continued: "28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn't realise that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world.

"I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally.

"No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine."