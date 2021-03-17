Wendy Williams thinks April 10 is 'Wendy Williams Day' in Mzansi

Media personality, Anele Mdoda is being blamed for talk show host, Wendy Williams thinking that April 10 is “Wendy Williams Day” in South Africa. Tweeps took to Twitter to ask Mdoda if she told Williams the lie during a recently interview the two had, which Mdoda subsequently tweeted about. A short clip that surfaced on Twitter shows Williams telling her audience that April 10 is a day dedicated to her in South Africa. She says: “Do you know what April 10th is, really I just found out myself. April 10th is Wendy Williams Day in South Africa. I am not lying,” said Williams. While South African’s are making fun of Williams for thinking this is truth, one tweep, @MathabaJorge, tweeted Mdoda saying:“Is it you that lied to Wendy Williams that April 10th it's her day in South Africa?”

@Anele is it you that lied to Wendy Williams that April 10th it's her day in South Africa? pic.twitter.com/2dIFfmUbaG — Mrs Jackson (@MathabaJorge) March 17, 2021

Mdoda responded saying: “It's not a lie nje”.

To clear up the misunderstanding, Mdoda later tweeted that April 10 is the day that Lifetime on DStv will air a movie and documentary on Williams and that her interview with Williams will be broadcast on her radio show the day before.

10th April. @LifetimeSA will screen #WendyWilliams movie and doccie !!! You know you will be watching 😁🥰 my interview with Wendy will play on my radio show the day before and you can hear there about Wendy Williams Day #AneleandtheClub — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) March 17, 2021

🔥Get ready, we are ONE MONTH away from the premiere of the #WendyWilliams movie and doccie!🔥 10 April from 19h20 exclusive to Lifetime DStv 131. pic.twitter.com/u2kMBA7ScC — Lifetime Africa (@LifetimeSA) March 10, 2021

Despite the mix up, "Anele“ and ”Wendy Williams“ are trending on Twitter and tweeps can’t get enough of the silly but clever play on words.

Here are some of the most hilarious tweets so far.

@TherealMadamT said: “Anele was being a groupie to Wendy Williams and she ended lying to her and involving the whole country like WTF is Wendy Williams day?”.

Anele was being a groupie to Wendy Williams and she ended lying to her and involving the whole country like WTF is Wendy Williams day? pic.twitter.com/sqrfWy34Pl — Rakgadi T (@TherealMadamT) March 17, 2021

Anele Mdoda lied at an international level... HAIBO BAFETHU 😲 https://t.co/dNNQikmAfE — iLife-Bigger than us! (@_sinegugum) March 17, 2021