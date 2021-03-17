EntertainmentCelebrity NewsInternational
Wendy Williams. Picture: Instagram
Wendy Williams thinks April 10 is 'Wendy Williams Day' in Mzansi

By Alyssia Birjalal Time of article published 1h ago

Media personality, Anele Mdoda is being blamed for talk show host, Wendy Williams thinking that April 10 is “Wendy Williams Day” in South Africa.

Tweeps took to Twitter to ask Mdoda if she told Williams the lie during a recently interview the two had, which Mdoda subsequently tweeted about.

A short clip that surfaced on Twitter shows Williams telling her audience that April 10 is a day dedicated to her in South Africa.

She says: “Do you know what April 10th is, really I just found out myself. April 10th is Wendy Williams Day in South Africa. I am not lying,” said Williams.

While South African’s are making fun of Williams for thinking this is truth, one tweep, @MathabaJorge, tweeted Mdoda saying:“Is it you that lied to Wendy Williams that April 10th it's her day in South Africa?”

Mdoda responded saying: “It's not a lie nje”.

To clear up the misunderstanding, Mdoda later tweeted that April 10 is the day that Lifetime on DStv will air a movie and documentary on Williams and that her interview with Williams will be broadcast on her radio show the day before.

Despite the mix up, "Anele“ and ”Wendy Williams“ are trending on Twitter and tweeps can’t get enough of the silly but clever play on words.

Here are some of the most hilarious tweets so far.

@TherealMadamT said: “Anele was being a groupie to Wendy Williams and she ended lying to her and involving the whole country like WTF is Wendy Williams day?”.

