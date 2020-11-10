Wentworth Miller done with playing 'straight characters'

Wentworth Miller won't go back to “Prison Break” because the openly-gay actor doesn't want to play "straight characters" any more. The 48-year-old actor - who came out as gay in 2013 - has "officially" stepped down from portraying Michael Scofield so won't be involved in the rumoured sixth season of the Fox series because he feels heterosexual stories have "been told and told" and he's keen to do more with his career. He wrote on Instagram: "I'm out. Of PB. Officially. "Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). "So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry.

"If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one...That's your work. - W.M.(sic)"

Wentworth made the revelation when he explained he was planning to disable comments on his Instagram account because of the negative remarks he has received, which he does't want "queer kids" to be "exposed" to when they're already battling with their sexuality.

He wrote: "I see the positive comments and DMs (a lot of them anyway). Affectionate. Supportive. Appreciated (by me).

"Obviously there are comments and DMs I appreciate less. Who are these people? On my page? What backwards-ass, Stone Age values country did they crawl out of? The U.S.?

"I won't be disappearing (too many cool things to repost). The ability to comment likely will.

"I'm not concerned for myself. I can't be "bullied" in this space. I have too much power. "Delete. Block. Deactivate." Etc.

"But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea... I don't want them exposed to bulls***.