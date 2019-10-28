What the highest-paid Instagram celebs spend their money on









Kris and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram With the tap of a button, celebrities earn millions from their Instagram posts. From sports cars to mansions and lavish holidays, here’s how the highest-paid celebrities spend their money.

The term "Influencer" is bestowed upon individuals who harness the power of social media and their own celebrity status to affect the purchasing decisions of others.

The highest-paid Instagrammers are, naturally, celebrities and in recent years, their paid sponsorships have become meatier and meatier.





With more cash than they know what to do with, celebrities lead lives of opulence as evident by these top five highest-paid celebrity influencers.





Here’s what the highest-paid Instagram celebrities spend their money on:





Kylie Jenner

147m followers on Instagram

R19 199 839 per post





Picture: Instagram

With sponsorships and collaborations practically falling into her lap, it’s no surprise that last May, People reported that Jenner, who has over hundreds of millions of followers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (not including the millions she has on Snapchat), could earn up to $1 million a post (R19 199 839).





So, what does one do with all that dollar? Well, the bulk of it goes towards her collection of luxury, vintage and sports cars with the rest being invested in real estate. Jenner already has a bursting portfolio of million-dollar mansions under her belt having owned five houses in her short 22-year existence which she acquired after moving into her first pad when she was just 17.





Jenner has three Ferraris - a teal-coloured 548 Italian Spider, a yellow 488 Spider, and a black LaFerrari Aperta that is said to be worth$1.4 million that ex her boyfriend, Travis Scott gifted her as a “push present” after she had her daughter, Stormi. She also has a sleek and stylish orange Lamborghini Aventador, but for days when she feels like taking it back to the retro ways, she has a vintage White Rolls-Royce. If she needs some extra cargo room, she can always jump into her 2019 Range Rover Autobiography or her Mercedes G-Wagon.





Ariana Grande

165m followers on Instagram

R15 097 368 per post





If the lyrics “lashes and diamonds, ATM machines, buy myself all of my favourite things” from Grande’s hit song "7 Rings" didn’t spell it out for you, this pop star has a taste for the finer things in life.





Most people mend their broken hearts by binge-eating ice cream, venting to friends and posting their hottest selfie to social media so they can flaunt just what their ex is missing. The same cannot be said for celebrities. Grande was seen "break-up shopping" on the streets of Los Angeles shortly after splitting with Davidson. It is common knowledge that she loves all things Chanel, which is where she went all out at the LA store, leaving with bags upon bags of designer goodies.





Cristiano Ronaldo

185m followers on Instagram

R14 779 050 per post





Picture: File photo.

Rich and famous go hand in hand when it comes to athletes. Cristiano Ronaldo is as wealthy as he is popular on social media where he has a combined following of 395 million on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.



Last year, during his move to Juventus, the soccer star was seen wearing a customised watch designed by Jacob and Co., which was encrusted with 424 white diamonds. It reportedly costs $1.8 million.





Kim Kardashian

148m followers

R13 793 780 per post





K ardashian is fourth on the list of the highest-earning celebrities for sponsored Instagram posts. Although the reality TV star has an enviable jewellery collection, designer wardrobe and a slew of fancy sports cars, her greatest asset is her $60m Bel-Air mansion (according to a Tweet by Momager Kris Jenner) that she shares with her husband Kanye West and their four children.





The pad features a diamond-encrusted fridge and gold-plated toilets but its sheer vastness is the real wow factor. The palatial property takes up 3.5 acres of land and has two spas onsite, several fountains, a rose garden and its own vineyard.





Selena Gomez

158m followers

R13 429 988 per post





Selena Gomez in Punta Mita on vacation. Picture: Instagram

Known for being generous, Gomez spends a lot of her earnings on spoiling her loved ones. In 2017, she dropped in to pay the $30k tab at her former boyfriend, The Weeknd’s, 27th birthday. And, just this year, Gomez threw a summertime bachelorette party to spoil her best friend and cousin Priscilla DeLeon before her wedding.





According to E! News, Gomez and her friends stayed in the Four Seasons Punta Mita, located along the southwest coast of Mexico, where they spent their days lounging on hammocks, swimming and staying up late to chat and laughing. In an Instagram post from the trip, DeLeon wrote, “I wouldn’t want anyone else standing next to me at the altar (even the two pregnant ones that couldn’t attend). My maid of honour really showed out this weekend and threw me the bachelorette party of my dreams. I am forever grateful.”



