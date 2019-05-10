Kim Kardashian West and her three older children, North, Saint and Chicago. Picture: Instagram

In true Kardashian style, the announcement that Kim Kardashian West and hubby Kanye's surrogate went into labour was made during a guest appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Thursday. It was all very dramatic as Kourtney and her merry brood along with Kim and Kanye's other three children, North, Saint and Chicago, joined momager Kris Jenner on stage.

Kourtney then proceeded to apologise for Kim's absence, adding the her younger sister had to rush to hospital after receiving news of the impending arrival of her fourth child.

Kim, who began going the surrogate route after dealing with a host of issues during her first two pregnancies, eventually took to social media, announcing they the birth of her new son. This is what we know about baby Kimye so far:

Kim reportedly used a different surrogate than the one who carried Chicago, who was born on 5 January 2018.

The new addition to the family was born on Thursday, US time.

He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces (about 2.9kg) at birth.

He's Kim and Kanye's second son after Saint, who was born after North.

According to Kim, he's the splitting image of his sister, Chicago.





Last month, Kim held a baby shower to celebrate her fourth child, but rather than baby-themed games, the brunette beauty went for a wellness-focused approach featuring meditation and CBD products, which is short for cannabidiol, the chemical extracted from the cannabis plant.