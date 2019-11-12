Whitney Houston planned Wendy Williams confrontation









Whitney Houston Performs On ABC's "Good Morning America" with daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown in Central Park, NYC. Picture: Bang Showbiz The late Whitney Houston once planned to confront Wendy Williams after she gossiped on her radio show about her alleged relationship with Robyn Crawford.

The "I Will Always Love You" hitmaker was unhappy when the 55-year-old presenter shared private details of her bond with her best friend - who recently confirmed long-held speculation the had a romantic relationship - on her radio show so she and the fitness trainer wanted to see her face-to-face.

Speaking to Wendy on an upcoming appearance on her eponymous talk show, Robyn said: "[After] a long day's work, we'd get in the car, the radio was on ... everyone lived by the radio back then. We're in the car and you're like ... talking like you lived with us, like you're roommates with us.





"We'd be in the car and Whitney would be like, 'Who is she? Who is this woman? I don't even know what she looks like!' Our plan was to go down to Hudson Street ... waiting for you right outside."





Wendy admitted she would have fled in the face of confrontation.





She replied: "Robyn, I can't even fight! I would've run."





But her guest reassured her: "We weren't going to fight you -- we just wanted to see you face-to-face and have a chat."





Robyn confirmed in her new book, 'A Song for You: My Life With Whitney Houston', that she had been romantically involved with the 'I Have Nothing' singer, who died in February 2012.





And Wendy pointed out that everything she had gossiped about on the radio "all came true."



