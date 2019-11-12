The late Whitney Houston once planned to confront Wendy Williams after she gossiped on her radio show about her alleged relationship with Robyn Crawford.
The "I Will Always Love You" hitmaker was unhappy when the 55-year-old presenter shared private details of her bond with her best friend - who recently confirmed long-held speculation the had a romantic relationship - on her radio show so she and the fitness trainer wanted to see her face-to-face.
Speaking to Wendy on an upcoming appearance on her eponymous talk show, Robyn said: "[After] a long day's work, we'd get in the car, the radio was on ... everyone lived by the radio back then. We're in the car and you're like ... talking like you lived with us, like you're roommates with us.