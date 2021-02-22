Who are the highest paid influencers on the African continent?

With the tap of a button, African celebrities can earn millions from a single Instagram post. The term ‘Influencer’ is bestowed upon individuals who harness the power of social media and their own celebrity status to affect the purchasing decisions of others. Although it took some time for people and businesses to grasp the power of Influencer Marketing, the role has developed into a full-fledged side hustle for celebrities that’s doling out a massive return on investment for influencers and brands alike. Than’s to the Instagram Rich List, we have full access to Who are the highest paid influencers in Africa?

Mohamed Salah - @mosalah - R2 671 398 per post

Egyptian footballer and Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah is the highest paid influencer in Africa.

Sharing mostly quality sports related content, his loyal following of over 41.5 million also have access to his wholesome variety of family content - adorable matching costumes with his daughter - as well as the occasional workout snap.

Salah has worked with brands like Vodafone, Falken Tires and Uber who have paid hefty sums to be featured on his page.

Davido Adeleke - @davidoofficial - R1 352 024 per post

David Adeleke is known across the globe as Davido.

The Nigerian Superstar singer, songwriter and multi talented record producer has the number 2 spot on the list.

As one of the biggest and most influential artists on the continent he has garnered a tonne of sponsorships for a lot of big name brands like Pepsi, Guinness and even Pampers for their baby products.

Tiwa Savage - @tiwasavage - R911 243 per post

Hailed as the true queen of Naija pop, Tiwa Savage is one of Africa’s biggest recording artists.

Her career spans over a decade where she has come to conquer the charts boasting a range of vibrant and uplifting music that reflects her authenticity as an artist.

She’s also known for being quite the fashion icon, she expresses this on her social media with snapshots adorned in traditional outfits as well as red carpet looks.

Dotted among these glitzy pictures is the occasional brand endorsement deal, like her most recent deal with Twisco, a chocolate beverage.

Yemi Alade - @yemialade - R893 434 per post

Yemi Eberechi Alade is a Nigerian Afropop singer, songwriter, actress and activist.

Through her six album journey, she has amassed 12 million followers on Instagram.

She’s also bagged two, features on Beyoncé’s album “The Lion King: The Gift” on the songs “My Power” and “Don’t Jealous Me”.

Her IG account is a fabulous mix of entertaining dance videos, stylish outfits and glamorous selfies, it’s no wonder brands are willing to offer such an attractive sum for a feature.

Funke Akindele Bello - @funkejenifaakindele - R59 500 per post

Nigerian actress and producer, Akindele-Bello Olufunke Ayotunde gained media attention when she starred in the sitcom “I Need to Know” from 1998 and in 2009 she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

The accolades have only been attributed to her influence online which is why she is in the top five spot of highest earning African Instagrammers.