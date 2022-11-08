Whoopi Goldberg quits Twitter

Whoopi Goldberg has quit Twitter. The 66-year-old actress has announced that she’s walking away from the micro-blogging platform after it was acquired by Tesla boss Elon Musk.

Speaking on “The View”, Goldberg said: “So it has been a little over a week since Elon Musk took over Twitter and the place, it’s a mess. “He also suspended Kathy Griffin for impersonating him on a parody account, which has started a FreeKathy hashtag to trend. I’m … I’m getting off. I’m getting off today because I just feel like, you know, it’s so messy.” Goldberg also voiced her disapproval of “certain attitudes” being allowed to return to the platform.

Watch video: Despite this, the Oscar-winning star suggested that she could still return to Twitter one day. She said: “I’m going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.”

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been restored on the platform, after he was previously banned for posting an anti-Semitic message online. However, Musk – who bought Twitter in a $44 billion (R781bn) deal – insisted that West’s return was actually approved before he acquired the company. Musk initially said: “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.

