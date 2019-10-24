Whoopi Goldberg will play Deloris Von Carter again in the stage musical version of "Sister Act" - 28 years after she played the role in the film.
Whoopi Goldberg is to appear in 'Sister Act: The Musical' next summer - 28 years after starring in the movie that inspired the show.
The Oscar-winning actress is returning to the role of Deloris Von Carter, the part she made famous in Emile Ardolino's 1992 film of the same name, in the London production.
The 63-year-old Hollywood star will be joined in the show by 'Absolutely Fabulous' actress Jennifer Saunders, who will play Mother Superior, a nun who takes Deloris into her convent after she witnesses a mafia hit.
Whoopi said: "The original Deloris is back, a little older, a little seasoned, but really still kind of out there."