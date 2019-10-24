Whoopi Goldberg to star in 'Sister Act: The Musical'









Actress and television personality Whoopi Goldberg. Picture: AP Whoopi Goldberg will play Deloris Von Carter again in the stage musical version of "Sister Act" - 28 years after she played the role in the film. Whoopi Goldberg is to appear in 'Sister Act: The Musical' next summer - 28 years after starring in the movie that inspired the show. The Oscar-winning actress is returning to the role of Deloris Von Carter, the part she made famous in Emile Ardolino's 1992 film of the same name, in the London production. The 63-year-old Hollywood star will be joined in the show by 'Absolutely Fabulous' actress Jennifer Saunders, who will play Mother Superior, a nun who takes Deloris into her convent after she witnesses a mafia hit. Whoopi said: "The original Deloris is back, a little older, a little seasoned, but really still kind of out there."

"Sister Act will run between July 29 and August 30, 2020, at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. It follows a spring UK tour and former 'X Factor' contestant Brenda Edwards, who plays Deloris on the tour, will appear in Thursday matinee performances.

Whoopi starred in the original film alongside Dame Maggie Smith and Harvey Keitel.

It proved to be a huge box office success and spawned a sequel, "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" was released the following year.

"Sister Act: The Musical" producer Jamie Wilson said: "This is a very special one-off opportunity created just for London to see one of the most loved actors of our time playing the part she is so famous and so loved for.

"The addition of Jennifer means that 'Sister Act' truly promises to be the ultimate night of laughs and smiles with two comedy greats. I'm also thrilled that Brenda Edwards, who has been so instrumental in Whoopi agreeing to return to the stage, has been able to schedule her TV commitments so she can play Deloris on Thursday matinees. It really is going to be a brilliant summer."