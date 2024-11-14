Whoopi Goldberg’s All Women's Sports Network now live in the United States

The All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN) is dedicated to airing any and all sports played by women on an international scale. Co-founded by Goldberg and Jungo TV, AWSN provides a widely distributed platform for the recognition and celebration of female athletes.

The brainchild of the legendary actress, who is renowned for her roles such as “Sarafina” and “Sister Act”, took 16 years to come to fruition.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I always wanted to play sports,” Goldberg said on The Tonight Show. “My brother could play. He played baseball, he played softball, he played basketball, he played everything And they would say, ‘Oh, hi little girl.’

“It always pissed me off. So, for years, I’ve been talking to people and saying, "Wouldn't it be great if we could go around the world, start getting young athletes in high school so that we can grow with them and grow up with them?”