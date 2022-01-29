Why Britney Spears is a cautionary tale of how toxic mooching can get

Talk about the pernicious families of famous people. Britney Spears has weathered the most destructive storms when it comes to hers. Just as her 13-year conservatorship ended, bolstered by the support of fans and industry peers in the #FreeBritney campaign, she is hit by another family member mooching off her fame.

Talk about a rough start to 2022. This time it was sister, Jamie Lynn, who was a thorn in Britney’s side. In promoting her autobiography, “Things I Should Have Said”, she opened a can of worms in her interview on Good Morning America. Britney was vexed by this. Understandably so, though. Her name was being bandied around in the most unflattering light.

It was obviously triggering to have her behaviour described as “erratic, paranoid and spiralling” and Britney was done with the exploitation. After having her father James play puppet master with her life for over a decade, Britney was no longer okay with family leeching off her success. And she took to social media to lash out, saying, “My family 100 billion percent ruined my dreams and made me look like the crazy one while I have a 104° fever, not being able to move in my bed.”

FILE IMAGE: Jamie Lynn Spears at the 49th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas. Picture: Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP, file She refused to be dragged into these toxic family feuds either. As such, Britney had her lawyer Mathew Rosengart send a cease and desist letter to Jamie on January 17, 2022, a day before the memoir was released. In the letter obtained by Variety, it read: “As you know, I represent your sister Britney Spears, and I write at her request concerning the above-referenced matter.

“We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her. “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she. “As I have previously stated, having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else.

“Britney was the family’s breadwinner and she also otherwise supported you. Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory.” Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung. Picture: Instagram Sadly, this struggle of Britney’s isn’t an isolated one. So many celebrities have found themselves in the same boat. And it’s a tricky situation to navigate. When you are in the spotlight, those closest to you are the support structure that you turn to, especially when those showbiz pressures start to mount.

Unfortunately, it is often those that are trusted the most that do the most harm. That holy grail of fame is a sought-after one, especially when you are watching from the sidelines. Who doesn’t want to be rich? Who doesn’t want to be dressed by leading designers? Who doesn’t want to have a flourishing career and hordes of fans around the globe? But what these individuals, blinded by their avarice, quickly forget is that: a) you have to have talent and that “je nais se quoi” b) you have to put in the hard work and c) you do it on your own steam.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021. Picture taken September 25, 2021. Picture: Reuters/Caitlin Ochs Ever since Meghan Markle’s fairy-tale romance with Prince Harry grabbed headlines, several of her estranged family members crawled out of the woodwork with unflattering comments to the media about the former Suits actress. But she took the high road and didn’t respond. As time wore on, some of them backtracked – and even apologised – when they realised that piggybacking off her fame was detrimental to them.

Closer to home, Somizi Mhlongo felt the sting of a loved one riding his coat-tails. When he started dating Mohale Motaung, he didn’t pay heed to talk about all those “gold-digger” comments. As far as Somizi was concerned, he was in love. And he was enjoying his soft life with Mohale, who lapped up being swathed in luxury 24/7. Of course, this also meant that Somizi’s industry clout inadvertently opened doors for Mohale. And, at the time, Somizi had no qualms about sharing his success.

Fast-forward to two years after they tied the knot in September 2019 and the cracks in the relationship were showing. Ultimately, what broke the camel’s back, so to speak, was Mohale’s claims of abuse, which left Mzansi shook as well as divided at a time when SA’s gender-based violence stats left the country enraged. Vusi Buthelezi and Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram Reality TV star and entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has had the worst luck as well.

Her attraction to Ben 10s left her vulnerable to being taken advantage of. And she ended up raising hell when Vusi Ngubane, who she dated after splitting from her fiancé Ntobeko Linda, abused her generosity. She took to Instagram to vent about the “fraudster” she allowed into her life and confirmed that she had opened a criminal case against him. She wrote: “You slept in my house for a year, I paid for everything. You used my contacts and connections to get a new Audi because you knew my name would help you.

“Please give me back everything that is mine, I am coming for you and I am not scared.” Being famous has a few drawbacks. Among the more disturbing ones is letting the wrong person into your life. Even if you are related by blood, loyalty isn’t guaranteed. Bonang Matheba and Pinky Girl. Picture: Instagram That’s why celebrities need to trust themselves before endorsing a loved one. Some of them are happy to ride the gravy train while a select few will be grateful for life for you opening a door or two for them.