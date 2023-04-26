Widow of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss granted half of future royalties

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's widow Allion Holker has been awarded half his future royalties. The choreographer and DJ took his own life in December 2022 but did not leave a will. After Holker filed a spousal property petition asking the court to order “property passing to the surviving spouse or surviving registered domestic partner without administration", her request has been granted.

According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Holker told how t'Witch owned "nothing of value" when they married in 2013 but “existing assets were acquired during the marriage, by virtue of the work, skills and efforts of the parties.” Watch video: She added: "There were no written agreements between the parties that would have impacted the determination that the assets were community property.”

Among the choreographer's assets were 100% of the ownership interest of Stephen Boss Productions - which is worth an estimated $600,000 - and a Goldmen Sachs investment account holding $25,000, with the dancer seeking half of the former asset and a cut of the latter. Holker also said: “During the marriage, decedent had numerous projects and performed as dancer, choreographer, actor and producer which resulted in rights to royalties as listed in Attachments 7a and 7b of the petition. "The majority of these royalties were through Stephen Boss Productions. Petitioner has not located specific contracts related to these royalties as they constitute a stream of income being paid to decedent and the corporation.

“They will continue in the future as shows and productions are re-broadcast. “The funds used to establish the business and investment accounts came from decedent’s work as a dancer, choreographer, actor and producer during the marriage.” Holker - who has three children with her late spouse - asked to be awarded half of all the royalties earned by tWitch following their marriage date, including work on “So You Think You Can Dance”, “Magic Mike” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.