"Will & Grace" actress Shelley Morrison has died at the age of 83.
The veteran actress - who was best known for her role as the maid, Rosario, in "Will & Grace"'s original run - passed away at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on Sunday after suffering heart failure following a brief illness, her publicist has confirmed.
A number of Shelley's former "Will & Grace" co-stars have paid tribute to her following the sad news.
Debra Messing posted on Twitter: "Oh, Shelley... what a loss. Our dear Rosario has passed on. Shelley had a career that spanned decades, but she will always be our dear Rosie. All my love to Walter and the entire family. #shelleymorrison (sic)"
Eric McCormack remembered the actress as a "beautiful soul and wonderful actor" as he sent a message of condolence to her family.