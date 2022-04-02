Will Smith resigns from the Academy after Oscars smack

Will Smith 'is 'resigning' from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts Sciences after smacking Chris Rock and is "committed" to changing his ways, The 53-year-old actor struck comedian Chris, 57, - who made a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head - across the face less than an hour before he picked up his Best Actor statuette for his role in ‘King Richard' at Sunday's Oscars ceremony but has now resigned from the Academy following backlash.

In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home." The “Bad Boys” star - whose wife Jada, 50, suffers from hair-loss condition alopecia - went on to claim that through his actions he has "betrayed the trust of the Academy" and will "accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate" following his resignation but noted that he is "committed" to changing his ways.

The statement continued: "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. “I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.

