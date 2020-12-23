Will Young 'struck' by coronavirus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Will Young has been "struck" by coronavirus. The 41-year-old singer took to his Instagram Stories to tell fans he has been affected by Covid-19, but had "almost got away with it". He wrote: "Covid strikes!!! Almost got away with it... (sic)" It comes just days after Will revealed his father is "high risk", while taking issue with water services company Thames Water. He wrote on Twitter: "So @thameswater have been so unhelpful and made SO many u turns to my poor dad who is high risk . Been going on since May at least and they WONT take responsibility . Well I’m joining the fight now . So disappointing but bring it on!! (sic)"

Last week, Kerry Katona revealed she had tested positive for coronavirus and had "never felt so poorly".

She wrote: "Never felt so poorly! Both ryan and I are held up in the bedroom. My poor children.

"I honestly don't know what to do. For all of those who don't think Covid is real, think again!!! (sic)"

What's more, earlier this month Sharon Osbourne was recuperating after testing positive for coronavirus.

She tweeted: “I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy. (sic)"

A week earlier, Sharon's fellow 'The Talk' host Carrie Ann Inaba had tested positive for coronavirus.

She wrote: "Hey Everyone, I have tested positive for COVID 19. I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself. (Swipe to hear the whole video).

“I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found it’s way to me. So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season.

“Wear your masks, socially and physically keep your distance, and wash your hands. Take care everyone. And I’ll keep you updated on my journey. (sic)”