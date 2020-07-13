will.i.am brands Kanye's bid for president 'dangerous'

will.i.am has slammed Kanye West for running for President of the United States and insisted becoming a world leader is not to be played with. The 43-year-old rapper recently announced his plan to run for president of the US at the upcoming November election and said he will be running as a member of the newly founded Birthday Party. And the Black Eyed Peas star has slammed Kim Kardashian West's husband and insisted becoming a world leader is not something to "play with". He said: "It's a dangerous thing to be playing with. "If you're not serious, you don't play with that, especially now.

"Like what the f***, seriously, I don't even know what like community service you do."

The 45-year-old record producer said there are many other ways to help "change people's lives" than getting into politics, whilst he detailed the work he's done to help his own people.

He added to the Daily Mirror: "There's so many ways to help our communities other than politics and you don't have to run for office to change people's lives for the better," he said. "For the past 11 years I went back to the ghetto where I'm from and started a school. I started with 65 kids - now I have 720 kids and growing.

"So you don't have to be a politician to protect the youth...Politics, nah. I'd rather do what I do, and do as much as I can." I couldn't agree more."

Meanwhile, the 'Voice UK' and 'Voice Kids' coach previously hit out at Kanye for his controversial comments on slavery in 2018.

He said: "When you're a slave, you're owned.

"You don't choose if you're owned. When you're a slave you're deprived of education. That's not choice, that's by force.

"I understand the need to have free thought, but if your thoughts aren't researched, that is just going to hurt those that are still in conditions where it's not choice."

The "Wash Us in the Blood" rapper later apologised after he seemingly claimed slavery was "a choice".

The hip-hop star sparked a fierce backlash when he said that the 400 years of black slavery was a choice made by those enslaved.

He said at the time: "When you hear about slavery for 400 years - for 400 years? That sounds like a choice."

And three months later, he has reached out to anyone who may have been offended by what he said.

He said: "I don't know if I properly apologised for how that slave comment made people feel, so I want to take this moment right now to say that I'm sorry for hurting.

"I'm sorry for the 1-2 effect of the MAGA [Make America Great Again] hat into the slave comment and I'm sorry for people who felt let down by that moment."