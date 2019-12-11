William Shatner has filed for divorce from his wife of 18 years Elizabeth Shatner.
The 88-year-old actor has requested to legally terminate his marriage to Elizabeth Shatner - his fourth wife - after 18 years together, according to TMZ.com.
It's believed the divorce should be finalised fairly quickly as the former couple had a prenup in place when they got hitched and they never had children together.
A source told the site: "The Shatners are still negotiating the financial terms. Per the terms of the prenup, neither party will receive any support from the other."
The 'Star Trek' star - who is worth a reported $100 million - is reportedly using the same lawyer as Kim Kardashian West and Britney Spears.