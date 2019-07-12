William Shatner. The award-winning actor has been unveiled as the latest guest to join the Comic Con Africa 2019 lineup. File photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

Johannesburg - Local Star Trek fans will be pleased by news that Emmy Award-winning actor, director and producer William Shatner will be appearing at Comic Con Africa 2019, taking place in September.



Shatner joins the likes of Marvel star Anthony Mackie and voice actors Nolan North and Troy Baker on the list of guests fans can expect to see at this year's showcase, to be held from 21-24 September 2019 at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.





Shatner became a cultural icon for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk of the USS Enterprise in the Star Trek franchise.





Shatner’s Captain Kirk was charismatic, moral, just and headstrong. Brave enough to save a planet under attack and charming enough to win over the most stubborn dissenters.





Kirk stubbornly took matters into his own hands, often disobeying orders, but was an inspirational leader who pushed his crew, his ship and most of all, himself, to the limits of what they could accomplish.





He was also something of a womaniser, and in line with Star Trek’s fight against the status quo of the time, he featured in one of television’s first interracial kisses.





While the science fiction series created by Gene Roddenberry only lasted for three seasons, thanks in no small part to Shatner’s portrayal of Captain James T Kirk, the series did not die.





In fact, the opposite happened. The show continued to live on in syndication and became even more popular. Star Trek became a Saturday morning cartoon that ran during the mid-1970s, and it was resurrected in a live action film in 1979. Returning to the role of Kirk, Shatner starred in Star Trek: The Motion Picture.





The film's warm reception by film-goers showed how much affection the public has for Shatner and the series.





Shatner continues to lend his star power to pop culture this this day, having appeared in the final season of The Big Bang Theory.





Fans eager to meet the "Godfather of Sci-Fi can purchase their tickets on Computicket. Tickets will get you access to all areas, except for Shatner’s dressing room! Tickets will get you access to all areas, except for Shatner’s dressing room!





For more information, follow Comic Con Africa on Facebook, @ComicConAfrica on Twitter and @comicconafrica_official on Instagram.