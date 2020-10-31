'Wit and charm measured in megawatts': Stars pay tribute to screen legend Sean Connery

LONDON - Sean Connery, who has died at the age of 90, was known not only for movie roles including the British secret agent James Bond .but also for his support of Scottish independence from Britain. Here are some reactions: NICOLA STURGEON, FIRST MINISTER OF SCOTLAND: "Sean was a global legend but, first and foremost, he was a patriotic and proud Scot. His towering presence at the opening of the Scottish Parliament was a sign of his dedication to his country. "He was a lifelong advocate of an independent Scotland and those of us who share that belief owe him a great debt of gratitude." JAMES BOND PRODUCERS MICHAEL G WILSON AND BARBARA BROCCOLI:

“He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — ‘The name’s Bond ... James Bond’.

"He revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

AUSTRALIAN ACTOR HUGH JACKMAN:

"I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace."

SAM NEILL, CONNERY'S CO-STAR IN "THE HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER"

"Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power — that was utterly unique to Sean. RIP that great man, that great actor."

BRITISH SINGER-SONGWRITER ELTON JOHN:

"A true screen legend."

AMERICAN ACTOR GEORGE TAKEI:

"Sean Connery was a movie legend, even far into his golden years. Our strongest Bonds were formed by him, and he was Untouchable. He passed today at age 90, a suave hero to the end."

BRITISH ACTOR DANIEL CRAIG:

"He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in megawatts; he helped create the modern blockbuster ... Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course."

REUTERS