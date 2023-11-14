With no mention of drama with ex Darius Jackson, Keke Palmer describes getting pregnant in non-traditional method as ‘fabulous’

Keke Palmer feels "stronger" since she became a mother. The 30-year-old actress has eight-month-old Leo with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson and admitted that everything about herself has "changed" since he arrived and she has learned to love herself "a lot more" in the process.

She told Interview magazine: "[Motherhood is] amazing, exhausting. It changes everything about you. It’s made me a lot stronger and really love myself a lot more, because you want to be the very best you can for this person that deserves the best of you." However, Palmer recently accused Jackson of being physically abusive towards her and now, according to legal documents obtained by People, he must stay at least 100 yards (about 91m) away from both Palmer and their child for the time being.

When asked what she thought of "baby daddies“, she did not mention the restraining order but played coy about the situation as she described becoming pregnant in a non-traditional method as a "fabulous" alternative to the traditional method of getting pregnant. She said: "S***, we all got one. Unless you went the other route, which we all know is fabulous, thanks to technology."