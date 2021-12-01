Wizkid wins Apple Music Artist of the Year ahead of record breaking London performance

Fresh off headlining his second sold out show in a row at London's The O2 arena, Wizkid has been named Apple Music's Artist of the Year (Africa). This award comes after his hit song "Essence" was streamed over 125 million times on Apple Music and received over 2.8 million Shazams.

Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R. and The Weeknd also took home major honours at the revamped awards. The Weeknd was named global artist of the year. The Nigerian afrobeats star, real name Ayodeji Balogun, is set to become the first African act to perform at three consecutive sold out shows when he hits the stage at the famed venue tonight. The O2 has played host to legendary acts such as The Rolling Stones, Rihanna and Beyoncé.

Nigerian acts Davido, Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage have also sold the venue out. On the first two nights, the "Essence" hitmaker pulled out all the stops as he welcomed several acts on stage, including most notably Chris Brown. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BREEZY (@chrisbrownofficial) Although the crowd went crazy when the "No Guidance" singer took to the stage, some have criticised the decision to bring him out.

Brown hadn't performed in the UK in over 10 years due to a travel ban after he pleaded guilty to physically assaulting his then girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. Other guests included Nigerian newcomers Lojay, Buju Tems and Oxlade. Skepta and Ella Mai, both of whom are featured on his Grammy nominated album, "Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition", also joined Wizkid on stage. "2018 I was at @wizkidayo’s first O2 arena performance and I kept saying to myself that I would be on that stage one day without knowing how exactly it would happen.