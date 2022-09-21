Woman drops molestation lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears

A woman who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of molestation has dropped her lawsuit again them. The 22-year-old plaintiff – who was known only as Jane Doe – filed a civil case against the pair last month on behalf of herself and her brother, accusing them of intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, sexual battery, sexual harassment and sexual abuse of a minor in relation to a 2014 comedy sketch titled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes”.

Story continues below Advertisement

But she has now requested the case be dismissed with prejudice, meaning she cannot refile the same allegations again. The woman – who also accused the “Girl’s Trip” star of negligence supervision/failure to warn, breach of fiduciary duty and constructive fraud - said in a statement to TMZ: "My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years — and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. “We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us."

After the lawsuit was filed, Haddish admitted she “deeply regretted” taking part in the sexually-explicit sketch, which was filmed in 2013 and published on “Funny Or Die” in 2014 but removed from the website four years later. In a statement on Instagram, she said: “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. “Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.

Story continues below Advertisement

“But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn't funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. “I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.” Her attorney also described the lawsuit as “frivolous”.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a statement, Andrew B Brettler said: “Plaintiff’s mother has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms Haddish for several years. “Every attorney who has initially taken on her case – and there were several – ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms Haddish would not be shaken down. “Now, (the mother) has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

Story continues below Advertisement