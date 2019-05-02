Singleton, who made his directorial debut with the acclaimed film “Boyz n the Hood” about young men struggling in a gang-ridden Los Angeles neighborhood, died on Monday at the age of 51, his family said, days after he suffered a stroke.





Hollywood stars, including performers Ice Cube, Common and Janet Jackson have hailed Singleton for mentoring and honing their craft.

In a moving tribute, Ice Cube, who also starred in Boyz * the Hood wrote: “I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton. He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker.”

Actor and rapper Common also paid tribute to Singleton: “Not only did John make movies for us and our culture, he made one of the most iconic videos ever! It showed the world what Egyptians really looked like! Again I say, THANK YOU! May God bless the soul of John Singleton.”

I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton. He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world. .Us at Cannes ‘90 pic.twitter.com/CaRKjZtjgB — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 29, 2019

Janet Jackson also took to Instagram to honour Singleton, who directed the 1993 drama Poetic Justice, which starred Jackson and Tupac Shakur, marking the singer’s film debut.

“You gave me my first movie role, my first Oscar nomination and so much more,” she wrote alongside a series of photos of the pair.

“Thank you for all you have given to the world through your work and all you have done for Black culture, women and young filmmakers. I will miss you John. Keeping your family in my prayers.”