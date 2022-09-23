Wynonna Judd is trying to figure out ‘what’s next’ after her mother’s suicide

The 58-year-old star shot to fame alongside her mother Naomi – who took her own life back in April at the age of 76 after suffering from depression.

Wynonna as part of country music duo of The Judds back in the 1980s said as soon as she was informed, she went to “say goodbye” at the hospital.

She said: “I got the call, and I went over, and I saw her and that was that. I said goodbye to her in the hospital, and I closed her eyes, and I kissed her forehead and that was that.

“And the next thing I know, I’m sitting here on the front porch, on the side porch ... you know, and I’m just tryin’ to figure out what’s next.”