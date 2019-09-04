Tiwa Savage's not coming to perform in SA anymore, citing (and perhaps fearing), xenophobic violence. Picture: Instagram.

Nigeria's Tiwa Savage will not be performing at this year's DStv Delicious Festival. She was set to perform alongside Cassper Nyovest, Corinne Bailey Rae, Major League and many others.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the "Ma Lo" singer said: "I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason, I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on 21 September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this."

I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this. — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) September 4, 2019





The attacks started in Jeppestown on Sunday, and spread to Alexandra, Tembisa, Germiston, Kempton Park, Coronation Park, Turffontein and Malvern.





She was supported by fellow artist Burna Boy, who said he had suffered xenophobia in South Africa.

But Today After watching the Killing of my people in South Africa the same way we have all watched it happen a few times in the past. FUCK ALL THAT! I personally have had my own xenophobic experiences at the hands of South Africans and because of that..... — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019

Butchering? Stop fueling the fire! — Nontando Mposo (@Nontando58) September 4, 2019

I’m going to need all these celebrities cancelling to get their facts right before being dizzy with their tweets. Who was butchered? — Khanyisa. (@_BobieK) September 4, 2019

The videos are still of South African criminals and no one has been butchered.

We are not denying the looting or xhenophobic attacks. We are denying the peddling of fake news. — NappyHeadedBeasT (@RuRaL_Empress) September 4, 2019

Her tweet relates to xenophobic violence in Gauteng where attacks on mostly immigrant-owned were carried out.Although Tiwa received support from her Nigerian peers, many South Africans felt she was adding fuel to the fire.