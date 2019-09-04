Tiwa Savage's not coming to perform in SA anymore, citing (and perhaps fearing), xenophobic violence. Picture: Instagram.

Nigeria's Tiwa Savage will not be performing at this year's DStv Delicious Festival. 

She was set to perform alongside Cassper Nyovest, Corinne Bailey Rae, Major League and many others. 

In a tweet on Wednesday, the "Ma Lo" singer said: "I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason, I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on 21 September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this."

Her tweet relates to xenophobic violence in Gauteng where attacks on mostly immigrant-owned were carried out. 

The attacks started in Jeppestown on Sunday, and spread to Alexandra, Tembisa, Germiston, Kempton Park, Coronation Park, Turffontein and Malvern. 

She was supported by fellow artist Burna Boy, who said he had suffered xenophobia in South Africa. 
Although Tiwa received support from her Nigerian peers, many South Africans felt she was adding fuel to the fire. 