Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger does still say 'I'll be back’ all the time

Arnold Schwarzenegger can't stop using his famous film catchphrases, according to his son Patrick Schwarzenegger. The 27-year-old actor admits that his action legend father is unable to stop using his iconic movie lines in everyday life. Asked on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' if Arnie couldn't resist using phrases such as 'I'll be back' or 'Hasta la vista, baby' from 'Terminator', Patrick said: "Yeah, everybody asks that. They're like, 'Does your dad always say his one-liners?' And I'm like, 'All the time.'" Kelly replied: "Like, I hope every time he enters a room, he says, 'I'll be back.'" The 'Daniel Isn't Real' star responded: "He does! He'll turn back and be like, 'I'll be back.' And I'll be like, 'Dad, really? Come on.'"

Kelly appeared to be on Arnie's side, saying: "You're over it, but we think it's funny."

Patrick also revealed that his father can sometimes misjudge his audience as he shouts one of his famous lines.

He explained: "Sometimes, a little kid – like a six-year-old, the dad will kind of shove the kid to go get an autograph from my dad, or something.

"The kid probably has no idea who my dad is, and goes up and asks them for something, and my dad will just scream one of the one-liners at him, and the kid is like, 'What? I don't know what that is.'"

Patrick – whose mother is journalist Maria Shriver – recently explained how he believes that Arnie, 73, is still learning "what it really means to be a man".

He said: "I think the idea of what a man is has totally shifted in the past few years but also in the last 10, 50, 100 years.

"The way my dad grew up in the environment of Austria and Germany right after World War II, there were a lot of broken men. So as to the ideal of what a man was, there wasn't really much there.

"I think that kind of threw up, coming to America. And then marrying my mum and having our family, he's continuing to find what it really means to be a man."