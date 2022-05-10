Young Thug charged with gang-related crimes after arrest

Young Thug has been arrested and charged with gang-related crimes. The 30-year-old rapper - whose real name is Jeffrey Williams - was arrested on Monday as part of a sweeping grand jury indictment, and is one of 28 people charged with gang-related crimes and violation of the state of Georgia's criminal racketeering law.

It's alleged that Williams is a founder of the Young Slime Life street gang. As well as being charged with conspiracy to violate the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, he's also charged with participation in gang activity. Meanwhile, 27 other people have been charged as part of the 56-count indictment, which also includes charges of murder and attempted armed robbery.

The rapper was taken into Fulton County Jail this week, while the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports his charges are linked to allegations made in 2013 and 2018. As revealed by District Attorney Fani Willis' spokesman Jeff DiSantis, he was arrested at a house in the Buckhead neighbourhood. Over the years, his record label has undergone name changes and been known as both YSL Records or Young Stoner Life Records, while its artists are referred to as part of the “Slime Family”.

In April 2021, the “Slime Language 2” compilation album topped the charts in the US. Williams - who was arrested on drug charges in 2017 - is set to appear in court today. The rapper won a Grammy Award in 2019 for his work on Childish Gambino's hit, “This Is America”.

