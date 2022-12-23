Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk to cease all communication with him after pleading guilty

In a lengthy indictment filed by the Atlanta district attorney in May, rapper Youth Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, was arrested after prosecutors alleged he violated Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Gunna, real name Sergio Kitchens, and two dozen other members of Thug’s YSL (Young Stoner Life) Records were also arrested alongside him.

According to the indictment, Thug is not just a rapper and a founder of the YSL (Young Stoner Life) record label, he is also one of the founding members of the YSL (Young Slime Life) group, a purported street gang. Young Thug makes first appearance in court following the release of Gunna on a plea deal https://t.co/lqUWneTeTY — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 15, 2022 In recent weeks Gunna and several others have been released after reaching plea deals with prosecutors. Thug on the other hand is still locked up and is set to go to trial in January. Upon his release last week after pleading guilty to a racketeering charge under the “Alford plea,” which allows him to accept a plea while maintaining his innocence, Gunna maintained his innocence.

“Unfoonk, the brother of Young Thug, has accepted a plea deal in the YSL case, becoming the fifth person to do so. He will receive a 10-year probation.” Unfoonk, the brother of Young Thug, has accepted a plea deal in the YSL case, becoming the 5th person to do so. He will receive a 10 year probation. pic.twitter.com/FHUROSUlIo — YSL TRIAL TRACKER (@YSLTRIALTRACKER) December 20, 2022 Rapper Unfoonk, who is Thug’s brother, also accepted a plea deal. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Unfoonk pleaded guilty to one count of violating RICO and another count of theft by receiving stolen property. This subsequent release comes under the condition that he ceases all contact with everyone involved in the RICO indictment, including his own brother.

Unfoonk was also handed a 12-year sentence. His sentences will be broken down into 10 years of probation, while two years will be commuted to time served. Unfoonk took to his Instagram Stories shortly after his release to respond to those accusing him of snitching on his brother, Thug. “Damn, people really think I told on my own brother smh,” he wrote. “Show me in the paper work I told on anybody lol, I’m not even fenna entertain any of it, peace and blessings.”