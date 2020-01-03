Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul have split up, five months after tying the knot in a Las Vegas wedding which they streamed online.
The YouTubers tied the knot in Las Vegas in July and streamed the wedding online - although they later admitted that the ceremony was not legally binding - and they have now revealed that they've gone their separate ways after just five months.
Tana, 21, shared a picture of them on Instagram and wrote: "ok i don't rly know how to do a 'we're taking a break' post & this is weird as f**k... i'm happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives... i'll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did.
"i'm grateful to know throughout this i've made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me. here's to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything! no need for crazy speculations- this is coming from a place of nothing but love. i love u Jakey. thank u for this past year (sic)."