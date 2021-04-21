Zac Efron splits from Vanessa Valladres

Zac Efron has reportedly split from Vanessa Valladres - whom he met at the Byron Bay General Store where she was working - after 10 months of dating.

The ‘Baywatch’ star began dating the 25-year-old waitress in June last year after they met at the Byron Bay General Store in New South Wales, Australia, where Vanessa was working.

But according to Australian publication The Daily Telegraph, the pair have called it quits after 10 months together.

The news comes after Zac was recently said to be property hunting in Australia after putting his Los Angeles home up for sale in December, as he reportedly has “no plans” to move back to the US.

A source said: "As of now, he has no plans to live permanently in LA again. He loves Australia and considers it his home."

Whilst another added: “He keeps looking at properties.”

And it was also previously claimed Zac, 33, was “very happy” in his relationship with Vanessa.

A source said: "Zac’s loving his life in Australia. He’s settled down and very happy with his girlfriend. It’s serious."

The “High School Musical” alum - who previously dated his co-star Vanessa Hudgens - relishes the privacy he's been able to enjoy in Australia.

The source added: "He’s living eight hours outside of Sydney. Nobody bothers him.

"He hangs out with the Hemsworths. He goes surfing. He’s coming a long way from partying in LA."

Zac entered rehab for alcohol and substance abuse in 2013.

However, the movie star is now sober and it was previously said Vanessa was proving to be a really good influence on him.

In September, an insider explained: "Zac and Vanessa are really good for each other. She has calmed him down a lot, and he’s not partying too much."