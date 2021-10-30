Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid 'still involved' after split for the sake of their daughters

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are “very much still involved in each other’s lives” for the sake of their daughter, after splitting following Zayn's alleged altercation with Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid. The 28-year-old singer and the model, 26, were reported this week to have split after allegations surfaced involving Zayn and an altercation he had with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, at his home late last month.

And although the couple are believed to have separated, sources have insisted they remain dedicated to co-parenting their 13-month-old daughter Khai. Insiders told E! News: “[Zayn and Gigi] are definitely split for good. [They have been split] for weeks now, and decided they need this time for themselves. “It's obviously hard because they are still fully co-parenting together. They have taken a pause but are very much still involved in each other's lives for the sake of their baby."

The sources also said the Hadid family – including Gigi’s siblings, Bella and Anwar Hadid – is “very upset with Zayn”, and Gigi herself is “very distraught over the situation that happened”. On Friday, the former One Direction star plead no contest to four counts of harassment over the alleged altercation, which took place when Yolanda arrived at Zayn’s house when Gigi was away in France. According to court documents, Zayn was at his Pennsylvania home on 29 September when he got into a huge argument with Yolanda.

He allegedly called Yolanda a “f****** Dutch sl**”, ordered her to “stay away from [his] f****** daughter”. Zayn has also been charged with one count of harassing Gigi, as he is said to have screamed at her to “strap on some f****** balls and defend your partner against your f****** mother in my house,” during a phone call on the same day. Following speculation about the altercation, Zayn issued a statement on Thursday, in which he said he had decided to “not contest” the claims in order to keep his life as private as possible.

He wrote on Twitter: "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. “In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago." Zayn went on to say the situation “should be a private matter”, and he’s determined to bring the family back to a “peaceful environment” away from the public eye.