Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are "trying to make it work" between them after recently rekindling their romance.
The former One Direction star and the 24-year-old model were spotted walking arm in arm over the weekend as they headed to a restaurant for Zayn's 27th birthday, prompting speculation they had given love between them another shot, after they previously dated from November 2015 to March 2018 before briefly rekindling their romance a few months later, and splitting again almost a year ago.
And now, sources have said the couple have been working on their romance for several months, and are taking things "slow and steady" in the hopes that love will last between them.
One insider told Us Weekly magazine: "They got back together very recently. They have been trying to make it work for three months but it has been slow and steady."
Over the weekend, Zayn and Gigi were joined for dinner at the Mediterranean-Italian restaurant il Buco in New York City by Gigi's sister Bella Hadid, as well as Dua Lipa.