Zayn Malik 'deeply saddened' by discrimination as he supports Black Lives Matter movement

Zayn Malik shared his first Instagram post for more than three months on Tuesday as he shared his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and admitted he is "deeply saddened" about "every act of discrimination", following the death of George Floyd.

The 27-year-old singer returned to Instagram on Tuesday for his first post since late February to share a black square in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and he admitted he "cannot stay silent", following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck.

Zayn wrote in a statement: "What is happening right now is exactly what happens when you leave a wound untreated and act obliviously in its constant presence.





"This uprising has escalated due to the racism, ignorance, and arrogance that burdens America and the world. I am deeply saddened by every act of discrimination and can not stay silent. (sic)"





He added: "Black Lives Matter."

Zayn is expecting his first child with Gigi Hadid, who recently admitted she was "heartbroken" by George's death.





She wrote: "Enraged. Sickened. Heartbroken. But never surprised. This happens way too often - and the videos that go viral are not isolated events. It seems that only when caught on camera are bigots & MURDERERS even getting "investigated" or fired .. unfortunately, the only way things will start changing is if all these racist, ignorant, monsters (badge &/or not) have to face the consequences- behind bars. (sic)"





Gigi also called for Americans "to do more" to tackle "the pandemic of racism".



