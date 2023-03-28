Zayn Malik wants to 'see where things go' with Selena Gomez: 'He thinks she's incredible!'

Zayn Malik wants to "see where things go" with Selena Gomez. The 30-year-old pop star - who has two-year-old daughter Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid - is thought to have begun dating “Only Murders in the Building” actress Gomez, also 30, and although the pair are not "super serious" at the moment, he thinks she is "incredible" and reportedly wants to see how things pan out.

A source told Us Weekly: "Zayn has known Selena for years and he’s definitely into her. He’s always admired her and thinks she’s an incredible person, inside and out. Watch video: “They aren't super serious and she's free to see other people. However, Zayn would love to continue to see Selena and see where things go."

The insider went on to explain that the former One Direction singer has been "focused on himself" since splitting from Hadid in October 2021 but when it comes to his potential future with Gomez, who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, he was feeling "optimistic". The source added: "He’s been focused on himself these past few years and feels like he’s ready to date again. He’s feeling optimistic about the possibility of things growing between him and Selena but isn’t putting any pressure on the situation. “He’d rather just let things progress organically and believes she feels the same."