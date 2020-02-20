"Euphoria" co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Elordi reportedly appeared to be more than friends during a recent shopping trip.
The 23-year-old actress and Jacob, 22, were spotted together at Ralphs grocery store in the city on Wednesday, and according to an eyewitness, it appeared as though the celebrity duo are now dating, 'Entertainment Tonight' reports.
Zendaya and her "Euphoria" co-star have been the subject of romance rumours for months, and their appearance together earlier this week has done little to dispel the speculation.