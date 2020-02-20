Zendaya and Jacob Elordi 'look like more than friends'









Zendaya. Picture: Reuters "Euphoria" co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Elordi reportedly appeared to be more than friends during a recent shopping trip. The 23-year-old actress and Jacob, 22, were spotted together at Ralphs grocery store in the city on Wednesday, and according to an eyewitness, it appeared as though the celebrity duo are now dating, 'Entertainment Tonight' reports. Zendaya and her "Euphoria" co-star have been the subject of romance rumours for months, and their appearance together earlier this week has done little to dispel the speculation.

only jacob elordi could make zendaya look this short pic.twitter.com/qhRrUjcBNm — bethan🍒 (@aidanseuphoria) February 11, 2020

What's more, the celebrity duo were recently spotted hanging out together in New York City, whilst they were also seen on vacation in Greece in 2019.

Zendaya and Jacob have both consistently denied the romance rumours - but the actor has also heaped praise on the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" star, describing Zendaya as "brilliant" and "beautiful".

Speaking in June last year, Jacob explained: "It was amazing [working with Zendaya]. I'm a massive fan. So when I found out she was going to be on the show, I was pretty stoked.

"She's brilliant, she's beautiful and she's a wonderful performer and she just captains the ship perfectly."

Meanwhile, Zendaya previously revealed she makes a list of things she's grateful for every day.

The actress gains "perspective" by taking the time to reflect on all of the good things that have happened to her and what she is thankful for.

She said: "You can't have more if you don't appreciate what you've got. I believe in having a sense of gratitude.

"Every day, I list the things I am thankful for and take a moment to appreciate them. That helps put everything in perspective."

Zendaya keeps a journal when she needs to "offload" and has learned to open up to people when something is bothering her.

She said: "Talking is the best medicine. I used to bottle things up and they would fester inside and get worse.

"But I've learnt that the best thing for me to get through a stressful situation is just to call whoever I need to and say, 'Look, I just need you to listen right now.'

"I also keep a journal for whenever I feel like I need to offload."